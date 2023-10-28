Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 401,711 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 101,094 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.7% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $136,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% during the second quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 12,868 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,382,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $228,000. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $6,096,000. Paul Damon & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 9.3% during the second quarter. Paul Damon & Associates Inc. now owns 6,755 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 3.0% during the second quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $329.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $366.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $326.41 and its 200 day moving average is $324.11.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Microsoft from $430.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.34.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSFT

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.