Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Homestead Advisers Corp

Homestead Advisers Corp trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 451,587 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 61,600 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 4.1% of Homestead Advisers Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $153,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 157.0% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 57.5% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,301,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $347.00 to $413.00 in a research note on Thursday. Redburn Partners lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Microsoft from $398.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.34.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of MSFT opened at $329.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $366.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $326.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.33%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

