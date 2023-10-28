Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,109,149 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 44,146 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 3.8% of Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $718,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 54,021 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,396,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% during the second quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 10,761 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 24.4% during the second quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.6% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,518,749 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $437,855,000 after buying an additional 94,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.8% during the second quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,301 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Microsoft from $335.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Redburn Partners dropped their target price on Microsoft from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.34.

Microsoft stock opened at $329.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $366.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.33%.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

