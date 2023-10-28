Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Free Report) by 63.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,463 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.35% of Mission Produce worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 10,840 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 838,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,312,000 after buying an additional 8,144 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 828,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,208,000 after buying an additional 29,458 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 7,819 shares during the period. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Mission Produce from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Mission Produce Price Performance

AVO stock opened at $9.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $16.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.97. The company has a market capitalization of $659.05 million, a PE ratio of -13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). Mission Produce had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $261.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Mission Produce’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Mission Produce

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Barnard sold 333,334 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $3,003,339.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,842,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,604,438.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Mission Produce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.