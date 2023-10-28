monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in monday.com were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 192.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in monday.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in monday.com by 49.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of monday.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of monday.com by 141.9% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNDY stock opened at $129.24 on Friday. monday.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $73.58 and a 12-month high of $189.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.27 and a 200-day moving average of $157.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.24 and a beta of 0.82.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $175.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.25 million. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 7.40%. The company’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MNDY shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on monday.com in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of monday.com from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of monday.com from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, monday.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.00.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

