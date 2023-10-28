Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,611 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,401 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.9% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $23,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the second quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 49,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 70,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 9,436 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 7.1% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 500,010 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,181,000 after purchasing an additional 33,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,079 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at $14,750,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,458,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock worth $55,208,288 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Amazon.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.70.

Amazon.com stock opened at $127.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.39 and a 200-day moving average of $125.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 100.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $145.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

