Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stake Increased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,456,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $498,728,000 after purchasing an additional 125,371 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,439,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,853,000 after purchasing an additional 30,642 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 685.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,219,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,888 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,105,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,362,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 4.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 871,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,911,000 after acquiring an additional 36,998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morningstar in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morningstar news, Director Gail S. Landis sold 580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Morningstar news, Director Gail S. Landis sold 580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 4,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,069,973.17. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,211,558 shares in the company, valued at $2,417,099,789.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,565 shares of company stock valued at $23,858,932 over the last three months. 39.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morningstar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $241.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.28 and a 1 year high of $259.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.47 and a beta of 1.13.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $504.70 million during the quarter.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Morningstar’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

