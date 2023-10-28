Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,076 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 89.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $1,048,556,000. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 28,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $1,156,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,697 shares in the company, valued at $5,901,972.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bahram Akradi sold 110,291 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $4,624,501.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,088,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 28,950 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $1,156,842.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,697 shares in the company, valued at $5,901,972.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,715 shares of company stock worth $6,934,079 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NOG stock opened at $38.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.52. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $43.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.97.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.14. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 55.68% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The business had revenue of $476.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is 10.66%.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

