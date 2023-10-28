Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $47.00

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $47.00 and traded as low as $43.17. Novozymes A/S shares last traded at $43.23, with a volume of 26,073 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Novozymes A/S Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $616.21 million during the quarter. Novozymes A/S had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 24.42%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novozymes A/S will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novozymes A/S Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.384 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. Novozymes A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.91%.

About Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein solutions for the food and beverage industry; laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry; agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; bioyield and biocontrol solutions for crops; and grain and technical processing solutions, as well as bio energy solutions for liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, fiber conversion, and biomass conversion.

