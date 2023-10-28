Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,271 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.4% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.5% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 16,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.1% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.3% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.89.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

NYSE OHI opened at $32.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 0.96. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $34.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.55.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%. This is a boost from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 262.75%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

Featured Articles

