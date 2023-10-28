OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,911 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,324 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of OSI Systems worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OSIS. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in OSI Systems by 305.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in OSI Systems by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on OSIS. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OSI Systems news, insider Glenn Grindstaff sold 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $165,597.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,397.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 19,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.49, for a total value of $2,591,788.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,663,821.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Glenn Grindstaff sold 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $165,597.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,397.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,705 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,763. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OSI Systems Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of OSIS opened at $106.39 on Friday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.77 and a 52 week high of $139.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.27.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $279.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.96 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

OSI Systems Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

See Also

