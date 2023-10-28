Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Wedbush

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $95.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 45.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Papa John’s International to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.92.

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $65.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.97 and its 200 day moving average is $74.27. Papa John’s International has a fifty-two week low of $61.78 and a fifty-two week high of $97.78.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The company had revenue of $514.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.10 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 3.46%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Papa John’s International will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 89.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 3.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 68,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 13.7% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 5.8% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 14.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

