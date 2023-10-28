Paul Damon & Associates Inc. Has $2.30 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Paul Damon & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,755 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 1.4% of Paul Damon & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Paul Damon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in Microsoft by 157.0% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 39.0% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,301,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $329.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $326.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.11. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $366.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 26.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $421.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Fundamental Research set a $298.10 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Redburn Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.34.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

