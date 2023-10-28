Paula A. Sneed Sells 6,918 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $345,761.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 112,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,617,652.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $50.09 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.86%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 144.3% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

