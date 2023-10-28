Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Now Covered by Bank of America

Equities researchers at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. William Blair initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Paycom Software from $443.00 to $427.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $399.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $374.61.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $240.39 on Thursday. Paycom Software has a fifty-two week low of $238.18 and a fifty-two week high of $374.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 44.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.20.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.22). Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 24.93%. The business had revenue of $401.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total transaction of $92,816.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,585,967.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total value of $37,356.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,179.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total value of $92,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,585,967.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,146,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $689,423,000 after purchasing an additional 801,539 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,629,628 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $495,423,000 after acquiring an additional 689,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 147.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,084,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $336,684,000 after purchasing an additional 646,679 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1,241.2% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 375,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,163,000 after purchasing an additional 347,523 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Paycom Software by 62.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 871,239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,129,000 after purchasing an additional 334,363 shares in the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

