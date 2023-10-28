Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Now Covered by Bank of America

Equities researchers at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.41% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $249.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $213.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.80.

PCTY opened at $174.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.76 and a beta of 1.10. Paylocity has a 12 month low of $160.00 and a 12 month high of $235.68.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $308.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.43 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 11.99%. Research analysts anticipate that Paylocity will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Paylocity news, Director Bernard Robinson Kenneth sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total value of $55,580.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 19,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.92, for a total value of $3,821,552.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,003,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,966,857. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard Robinson Kenneth sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total transaction of $55,580.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,595.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,189 shares of company stock valued at $33,943,823 over the last 90 days. 26.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,721,425 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $334,405,000 after buying an additional 156,945 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 2.7% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,501,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $277,104,000 after buying an additional 39,646 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 20.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,399,000 after buying an additional 236,876 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,285,405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $237,196,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 38.7% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 921,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,990,000 after buying an additional 257,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

