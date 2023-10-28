Peak Financial Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,499 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,225.8% in the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,828,198.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $7,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,952,441. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 560,301 shares in the company, valued at $74,828,198.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock worth $55,208,288. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $127.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $145.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Redburn Partners raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.70.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

