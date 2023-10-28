PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 45.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,499 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 58.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 20,040.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CFO Felicia Hendrix bought 11,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.41 per share, for a total transaction of $250,140.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,975 shares in the company, valued at $626,919.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PENN
PENN Entertainment Stock Down 2.1 %
NASDAQ:PENN opened at $18.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.16. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.41 and a 52 week high of $39.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.00 and a 200-day moving average of $24.59.
PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Analysts predict that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.
PENN Entertainment Company Profile
PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than PENN Entertainment
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Amazon comes to a boil; complete price reversal in sight
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Ford charts new path for EVs with focus on cost efficiency
Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.