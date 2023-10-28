PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 45.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,499 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 58.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 20,040.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Felicia Hendrix bought 11,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.41 per share, for a total transaction of $250,140.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,975 shares in the company, valued at $626,919.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PENN shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.68.

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $18.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.16. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.41 and a 52 week high of $39.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.00 and a 200-day moving average of $24.59.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Analysts predict that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

