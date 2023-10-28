PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Position Raised by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,020 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $31,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 100,174.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,509,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,446,186,000 after buying an additional 530,979,425 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after buying an additional 42,831,405 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,240,000 after buying an additional 4,629,947 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,126,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,751,555,000 after buying an additional 489,343 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,880,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,567,000 after buying an additional 872,064 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. DZ Bank upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.14.

PepsiCo stock opened at $159.62 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

