Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $65.18 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 500,010 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,008 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.1% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $65,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,301 shares in the company, valued at $74,828,198.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at $248,458,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 560,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,828,198.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,408,645 shares of company stock worth $55,208,288 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 6.8 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $127.74 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $145.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.38. The company has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 100.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.