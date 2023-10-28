Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Expected to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $2.61 Per Share

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Polaris in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 25th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.61 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Polaris’ current full-year earnings is $9.61 per share.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.71. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 51.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PII. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $121.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered shares of Polaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.77.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Polaris

Polaris Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of PII opened at $85.32 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.07 and its 200 day moving average is $112.32. Polaris has a fifty-two week low of $84.69 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polaris

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Polaris by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Polaris by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Polaris by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Polaris by 526.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Polaris news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 8,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Polaris news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 8,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Farr sold 3,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $429,828.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,885.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Polaris’s payout ratio is 25.42%.

About Polaris

(Get Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.