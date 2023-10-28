ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:TDV) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:TDV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.39% of ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 117.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:TDV opened at $58.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.05.

ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (TDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of U.S. technology companies that have dividend growth of at least 7 years. TDV was launched on Nov 5, 2019 and is managed by ProShares.

