ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Stock Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $59.72

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.72 and traded as high as $67.68. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas shares last traded at $64.09, with a volume of 3,525,791 shares trading hands.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Trading Down 2.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $500.81.

Get ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 318.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 5,556.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.