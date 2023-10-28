Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Price Target Cut to $61.00

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Stephens from $64.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 13.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.63.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PB

Prosperity Bancshares Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PB opened at $53.83 on Thursday. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $49.60 and a 1 year high of $78.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.95.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 30.16%. The business had revenue of $419.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prosperity Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PB. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 325.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,390,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,204 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 11.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,888,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $506,826,000 after buying an additional 917,381 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $63,078,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 421.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 774,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,663,000 after buying an additional 626,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 251.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 726,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,007,000 after buying an additional 519,338 shares in the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.