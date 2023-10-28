Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) PT Lowered to $55.00

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Wedbush from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.17% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PB. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.63.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PB

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Down 1.4 %

PB opened at $53.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.92. Prosperity Bancshares has a twelve month low of $49.60 and a twelve month high of $78.76.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $419.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.16 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 7.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prosperity Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,298,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,011,000 after buying an additional 40,530 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,888,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $506,826,000 after purchasing an additional 917,381 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,642,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $531,682,000 after purchasing an additional 290,029 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,106,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,879,000 after purchasing an additional 352,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,583,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,907,000 after purchasing an additional 433,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.