Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) PT Lowered to $65.00

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Raymond James from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 20.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Hovde Group raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.63.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares Price Performance

NYSE:PB opened at $53.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.92. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $49.60 and a 1-year high of $78.76.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $419.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.16 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 7.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prosperity Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,298,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,011,000 after purchasing an additional 40,530 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,888,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $506,826,000 after acquiring an additional 917,381 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,642,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $531,682,000 after acquiring an additional 290,029 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,106,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,879,000 after acquiring an additional 352,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,583,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,907,000 after acquiring an additional 433,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

About Prosperity Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.