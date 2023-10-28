PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Price Target Cut to $100.00

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Raymond James from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 39.02% from the company’s current price.

PHM has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.25.

Shares of PHM opened at $71.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.59 and a 200-day moving average of $74.13. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.40. PulteGroup has a one year low of $37.06 and a one year high of $86.15.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 90.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

