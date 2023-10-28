PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) PT Lowered to $87.00

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Citigroup from $97.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PHM. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

NYSE PHM opened at $71.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.59 and a 200-day moving average of $74.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. PulteGroup has a 1-year low of $37.06 and a 1-year high of $86.15.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,322 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 10,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

