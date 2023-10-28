Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) PT Raised to $36.00

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RRC. Scotiabank upgraded Range Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Range Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Siebert Williams Shank cut Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Range Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.84.

NYSE RRC opened at $34.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Range Resources has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $35.80.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RRC. Sagefield Capital LP increased its holdings in Range Resources by 152.7% during the first quarter. Sagefield Capital LP now owns 634,835 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $16,804,000 after buying an additional 383,611 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,350 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 1st quarter worth $371,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 328,138 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,686,000 after purchasing an additional 9,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Range Resources during the second quarter valued at about $6,220,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

