Raymond James & Associates Acquires 77,977 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 74.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,977 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.11% of Virtu Financial worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Virtu Financial by 10,615.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 8,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. 46.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Virtu Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Virtu Financial Price Performance

Shares of VIRT opened at $18.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.26 and a twelve month high of $23.38. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.26.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $278.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.67 million. As a group, analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.06 per share, with a total value of $853,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 442,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,553,400.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Joseph Molluso acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.17 per share, with a total value of $257,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 358,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,149,607.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas A. Cifu acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.06 per share, for a total transaction of $853,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,553,400.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company in New York. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities.

Featured Stories

