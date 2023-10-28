Raymond James & Associates Cuts Position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,589 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,224 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.12% of Progress Software worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Progress Software by 285.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,050,744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,365,000 after purchasing an additional 778,377 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software in the first quarter worth about $23,911,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Progress Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,040,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Progress Software by 1,128.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 355,742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,437,000 after acquiring an additional 326,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Progress Software by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,236,034 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,204,000 after purchasing an additional 250,733 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PRGS shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Progress Software from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progress Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

Progress Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $50.54 on Friday. Progress Software Co. has a 1 year low of $48.01 and a 1 year high of $62.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.68 and its 200 day moving average is $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $175.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.27 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $63,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $63,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 2,513 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total value of $146,859.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,527.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,526 shares of company stock worth $1,089,900. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

