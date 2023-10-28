Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,130 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.07% of BOX worth $3,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BOX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in BOX by 165.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,151,620 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,114 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 27.9% during the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 4,998,881 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,920,000 after buying an additional 1,090,814 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the first quarter valued at $26,085,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 249.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,019,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,723,000 after buying an additional 727,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 213.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 968,632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,148,000 after buying an additional 659,231 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $330,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,477,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,615,546.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total transaction of $126,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 147,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,739,693.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $330,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,477,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,615,546.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock worth $1,449,820 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BOX. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BOX from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of BOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

BOX Stock Performance

Shares of BOX stock opened at $24.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.73. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.04. Box, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.57 and a fifty-two week high of $34.98.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $261.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.32 million. BOX had a net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

