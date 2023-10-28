Raymond James & Associates Has $3.09 Million Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,056 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICF. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 806.6% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 75.1% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

ICF opened at $47.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $88.40 and a 1 year high of $104.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.80.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

