Raymond James & Associates Has $3.13 Million Stock Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.05% of Axcelis Technologies worth $3,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 84,025.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,512,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,743,855,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500,802 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,435,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $724,219,000 after buying an additional 124,057 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,957,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $179,085,000 after buying an additional 180,011 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,594,000 after acquiring an additional 19,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,014,000 after acquiring an additional 25,425 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on ACLS shares. B. Riley Financial raised their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.50.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $138.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.77. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.11 and a 12-month high of $201.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.94.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.40. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The company had revenue of $273.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Axcelis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Greg Redinbo sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total value of $108,108.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,203 shares in the company, valued at $3,099,636.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Greg Redinbo sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total transaction of $108,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,099,636.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.45, for a total transaction of $66,543.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,342 shares in the company, valued at $3,254,787.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

