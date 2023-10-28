Raymond James & Associates Lowers Stock Position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 89,024 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.07% of Alamos Gold worth $3,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 3.8% during the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 8.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 9.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 5.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AGI opened at $12.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. Alamos Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $14.12.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $256.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.72 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AGI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. CSFB reduced their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins began coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

