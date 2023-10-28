Raymond James & Associates Lowers Stock Position in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 280,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,582 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.19% of Janus International Group worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JBI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Janus International Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 1,938.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 24,731 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 64.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,605,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Janus International Group alerts:

Janus International Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Janus International Group stock opened at $9.26 on Friday. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $12.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.58 and a 200 day moving average of $10.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Janus International Group ( NYSE:JBI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Janus International Group had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $270.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Janus International Group news, Director Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. sold 21,369,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $224,374,573.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 181,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,903,524. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 42.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Janus International Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Janus International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Janus International Group from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Janus International Group

Janus International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Janus International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.