Raymond James & Associates Makes New Investment in Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI)

Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 174,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,000. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.77% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GHI. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $340,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $547,000. Institutional investors own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Greystone Housing Impact Investors alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Greystone Housing Impact Investors

In other news, CEO Kenneth Rogozinski purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.92 per share, for a total transaction of $31,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,182.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of GHI opened at $15.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 20.27 and a current ratio of 20.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.05. Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $19.28.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.41. Greystone Housing Impact Investors had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 61.07%. The business had revenue of $28.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.26%. Greystone Housing Impact Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.52%.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Profile

(Free Report)

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing residential properties and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Greystone Housing Impact Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greystone Housing Impact Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.