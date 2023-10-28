Raymond James & Associates Purchases 14,361 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,005 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,361 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Antero Resources were worth $3,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Antero Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,732,940 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $816,157,000 after buying an additional 513,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Antero Resources by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,045,684 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $255,045,000 after buying an additional 519,552 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Antero Resources by 66.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $193,043,000 after buying an additional 2,517,137 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Antero Resources by 83.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,293,239 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $122,221,000 after buying an additional 2,414,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Antero Resources by 55.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,986,629 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $115,141,000 after buying an additional 1,771,708 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.58.

Antero Resources Trading Down 1.9 %

AR opened at $28.90 on Friday. Antero Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $19.91 and a 1-year high of $40.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.45.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. Antero Resources had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $953.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

