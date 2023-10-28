Raymond James & Associates Raises Position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Free Report) by 685.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,297 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.58% of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF worth $3,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDLO. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 688.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of FDLO opened at $47.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $515.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.55 and a 200 day moving average of $49.38. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $44.23 and a 12 month high of $51.37.

About Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

