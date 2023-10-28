Raymond James & Associates Raises Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Zscaler were worth $3,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 4.0% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 0.8% in the second quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 11,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the second quarter worth about $223,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 1.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter worth about $68,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZS opened at $154.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.48 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.93 and a fifty-two week high of $177.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.38 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 31.64% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZS. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Monday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Zscaler from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Zscaler from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Zscaler from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.94.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $3,463,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 284,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,768,348.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.85, for a total value of $1,810,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 285,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,291,665.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $3,463,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 284,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,768,348.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,398 shares of company stock valued at $21,572,855 in the last quarter. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

