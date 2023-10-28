Raymond James & Associates Reduces Position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 300,345 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,965 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.44% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III worth $3,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MYI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,709,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the second quarter worth $3,177,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the first quarter worth $2,492,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,476,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $61,390,000 after acquiring an additional 168,900 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 12.7% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,319,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,960,000 after acquiring an additional 148,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.31% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of MYI stock opened at $9.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average of $10.55. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $11.72.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a $0.0405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.