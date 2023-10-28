Raymond James & Associates Sells 177,198 Shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD – Free Report) by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,198 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 1.93% of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF worth $3,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opus Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 158,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $852,000. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 262.2% during the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,315,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,448,000 after acquiring an additional 952,220 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 29,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the period.

Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Performance

BATS:EYLD opened at $27.59 on Friday. Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $28.64 and a 52 week high of $38.42. The firm has a market cap of $183.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.58.

Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.4967 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st.

The Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (EYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in emerging market stocks focused on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. EYLD was launched on Jul 14, 2016 and is managed by Cambria.

