Raymond James & Associates Sells 177,645 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 66.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,645 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.07% of Perrigo worth $3,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Perrigo by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,049,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,571,000 after buying an additional 368,984 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Perrigo during the 2nd quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Perrigo during the 2nd quarter valued at $963,000. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on PRGO shares. StockNews.com lowered Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Perrigo from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Perrigo Stock Performance

PRGO stock opened at $26.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.19. Perrigo Company plc has a twelve month low of $26.90 and a twelve month high of $40.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.24 and a beta of 0.82.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -259.52%.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

Featured Stories

