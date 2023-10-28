Raymond James & Associates Sells 2,525 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Trimble were worth $3,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in Trimble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Trimble by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,172 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after buying an additional 19,485 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Trimble by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 660,951 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,991,000 after buying an additional 41,988 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Trimble by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,410,723 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $74,684,000 after buying an additional 94,648 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Trimble by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 29,670 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trimble Price Performance

Shares of TRMB opened at $46.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.53. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.43 and a twelve month high of $62.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $993.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.08 million. Trimble had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 13.12%. As a group, analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $129,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,763,849.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $129,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,763,849.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,679,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,040 shares of company stock valued at $528,745. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Trimble from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Trimble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Trimble from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trimble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.38.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

