Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 408 Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 20,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 13,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFCF stock opened at $39.74 on Friday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $39.48 and a one year high of $43.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.44.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

