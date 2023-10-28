Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:GAPR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:GAPR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 33,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter worth $290,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter worth $347,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter worth $479,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter worth $636,000. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter worth $705,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

NYSEARCA GAPR opened at $29.99 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April has a twelve month low of $29.38 and a twelve month high of $31.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.92.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (GAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

