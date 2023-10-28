Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 444.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,194 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,676,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,614,000 after buying an additional 200,259 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,217,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,045 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 20,204,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,921,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682,011 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,105,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,073,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,095,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

ELAN stock opened at $8.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $14.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -44.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.01.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.38.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

