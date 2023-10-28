Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of H&E Equipment Services worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEES. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 169.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 903,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,955,000 after purchasing an additional 568,416 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the fourth quarter valued at $17,019,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 218.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 347,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,877,000 after purchasing an additional 238,105 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 201.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 247,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,773,000 after purchasing an additional 165,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 58,825.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 106,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 106,474 shares during the period. 76.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.
H&E Equipment Services Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ HEES opened at $40.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.07. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $56.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.84.
H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.12. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 38.49%. The company had revenue of $360.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
H&E Equipment Services Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.52%.
H&E Equipment Services Company Profile
H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than H&E Equipment Services
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Amazon comes to a boil; complete price reversal in sight
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- Ford charts new path for EVs with focus on cost efficiency
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.