Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of H&E Equipment Services worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEES. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 169.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 903,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,955,000 after purchasing an additional 568,416 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the fourth quarter valued at $17,019,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 218.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 347,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,877,000 after purchasing an additional 238,105 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 201.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 247,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,773,000 after purchasing an additional 165,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 58,825.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 106,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 106,474 shares during the period. 76.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.

H&E Equipment Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HEES opened at $40.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.07. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $56.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.84.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.12. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 38.49%. The company had revenue of $360.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&E Equipment Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.52%.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

