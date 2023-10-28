Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 192.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,412 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in H&R Block in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in H&R Block by 68.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in H&R Block by 149.8% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 149.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block Stock Performance

Shares of H&R Block stock opened at $40.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.71. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $44.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.60.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.95% and a negative return on equity of 263.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on HRB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on H&R Block from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on H&R Block

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $316,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,028.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $316,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,028.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 91,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $3,465,296.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 812,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,861,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About H&R Block

(Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.