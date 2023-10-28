Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Free Report) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,604 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MUI. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Fund alerts:

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

MUI opened at $9.79 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $12.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.05.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Municipal Income Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.